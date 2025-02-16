The statue of Sheila Williams and the greyhound, and the wheelie bins in Emerson St. The bins have been banished from the street as the Napier City Council moves to make the street a more aesthetic city centre, with less obstacles. Photo / Barry Lennox

Some of the most photographed features of Napier’s Emerson St shopping precinct have disappeared – but it’s all good news.

They are, or were, the red-lidded wheelie bins that blotted the landscape of the CBD golden mile from Marine Parade to Clive Square, including photo-bombing and crowding out the Wave in Time bronze sculpture of Sheila Williams and a greyhound mid-way through the sector between Hastings and Dalton streets.

Pharmacist Peter Bailey, one of the longest-serving in the CBD and outside whose door Sheila stands, has seen her photographed hundreds of times and says that often tourists could not have avoided having wheelie bins in the frame, other than by being Photoshopped.

It was not a “good look” for Napier’s refuse disposal to be paraded around the world as a feature all of its own, he said.

Winds of change started wafting through the CBD before Christmas, leading to the Napier City Council deciding it was time to do something about the problem. The council has came up with an alternative which has seen the bins removed and retailers told to put their rubbish in larger bins more out of sight.