Woodville and Pahiatua races are on this weekend. Photo / NZME

Woodville and Pahiatua races are on this weekend. Photo / NZME

If you're looking for something to do this long weekend, there are a few events planned in the Tararua.

St Brigid's Church in Pahiatua will be holding an Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 16, starting at 7pm.

There will be an Easter service at the Church of the Epiphany in Ormondville on Sunday from 10.30am.

The Hamilton Model Aircraft club is holding its RC Pylong Racing at Galloway Farm in Norsewood on Saturday and Sunday.

If markets are more your cup of tea, visit the Wop Wops Wetlands in Hovding Street, Norsewood, on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, music and plenty of room for picnics.

Woodville's market day will also be on Sunday in Vogel St from 10am to 2pm.

Or if horse racing is more your fancy, the Woodville-Pahiatua races are on at Woodville Racecourse.

Motorcyling New Zealand will be holding round three of its Cross Country Championship on April 18 at Weber Road.

If you're planning on heading away this weekend, Waka Kotahi is advising people to plan ahead to avoid delays.

State Highway 2 from Hastings to Woodville is expected to be busy for southbound traffic between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Friday, 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 3.30pm on Monday.

Those going north are being warned to expect delays between 10am and 3.30pm on Monday,

For more information on travelling, check out the journey planner: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys/easter-anzac-weekends-2022/