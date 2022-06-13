Janine Raison showing her pāua art that earned her a visit from the Ministry for Primary Industries. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings retiree says she was left baffled after a shock visit from fisheries officers warning her about her pāua art.

Janine Raison, of Ngāi Tūhoe, had only been selling art made from pāua gifted to her for about three months when she got a warning at home from a pair of fisheries officers.

"They nearly broke the door down, it was like 'bang-bang-bang' on the door. I thought "what on Earth?""

"I opened the door and they were huge, they were really big guys."

When the officers arrived, they had a folder with pictures of her art.

"They were saying the right things like "we just thought we'd make it a friendly visit", but my perception of it was just really scary. It took ages for my heart to stop going thump, thump, thump."

She said her business hobby was very small-scale and she had only sold about five pieces in the time she had been making them.

She said she wasn't well enough to collect pāua herself, so all of the pāua used in her art had been gifted to her by friends.

Janine Raison, with Lucy. She said MPI apologised through email a week after she got the visit. Photo / Paul Taylor

She thinks most who sell products made from pāua would be getting what they need from the beach themselves.

"There's carvers, jewellery makers, there are so many people who will be affected by this."

On June 7, after the visit, Raison received an email from a Ministry for Primary Industries spokesperson who apologised for upsetting her with the visit.

She said it was nice to receive an apology.

"They really need to concentrate more on these people who are raping the ocean."

MPI has organised a follow-up meeting in person between Raison and a fisheries representative to discuss the issue.

Tyrone Robinson, MPI regional manager fisheries compliance, said there were a range of rules in place to prevent over-harvesting of pāua so that they remain sustainable for future generations.

"When pāua is caught recreationally no part of the fish, including its shell, is able to be sold. Only people with a commercial permit such as commercial fishers can do so.

"If a person has purchased shells through an authorised dealer, such as a craft store, then these shells could be on-sold as art."

He said while breaking the rules can lead to fines, they do not consider the sale of pāua art to be a wider issue and would not take action against the artist.

"We take a common-sense approach to compliance, and are keen to work with the community to look after this important shared resource."

MPI team leader Fisheries Compliance Hawkes Bay Michael Sutton said MPI fishery officers have only occasionally had to remind people of the rules around collecting pāua shells – that they are considered part of the fish and that shells found on a beach cannot be sold.

He said that to sell pāua shell a retailer would need to be able to prove they purchased the shells from a commercial fishing entity.

"Retaining an invoice as a record is the best way to do this as it ensures the pāua shell was harvested under New Zealand's Quota Management System".

He said even if the shells are received as a gift, keeping a receipt or invoice as proof it was bought commercially is the best protection.

"People interested in purchasing pāua shells might consider contacting the Pāua Industry Council to find a supplier."