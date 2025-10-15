“We will take stool samples regularly to monitor for parasites, and the chick will be dosed accordingly. It will go into quarantine two weeks before release ... Feathers will be taken from Joker to determine its gender, [and] it will be microchipped.”
Since opening in 2020, the Napier Kiwi Creche has released 251 kiwi into the Eastern District and can rear up to 58 chicks each season.
“The Napier creche is vital in the recovery of Eastern Brown Kiwi. Eastern Brown Kiwi recovery is being managed through large-scale predator control, Operation Nest egg and habitat protection,” Wilkinson said.
A Save the Kiwi spokeswoman said the hatching comes as Save the Kiwi Week gets under way. The organisation is currently fundraising for 10 new trail cameras to monitor kiwi behaviour and translocations across the country.