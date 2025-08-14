Advertisement
Whale stranding on Māhia beach likely caused by ocean predator, DoC and iwi plan burial

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Pilot whale spotted close to shore at Mahia’s Blue Bay before it died soon after beaching.

A 6-metre male pilot whale has died after beaching at Māhia’s Blue Bay, Opoutama, on Thursday morning.

Senior ranger community David Lynn from the Department of Conservation (DoC) said the whale appeared to have sustained injuries, possibly from an attempted predation.

“The animal unfortunately died quite soon after beaching at

