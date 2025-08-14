Pilot whale spotted close to shore at Mahia’s Blue Bay before it died soon after beaching.

A 6-metre male pilot whale has died after beaching at Māhia’s Blue Bay, Opoutama, on Thursday morning.

Senior ranger community David Lynn from the Department of Conservation (DoC) said the whale appeared to have sustained injuries, possibly from an attempted predation.

“The animal unfortunately died quite soon after beaching at Māhia,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“Iwi and DoC are working together to arrange burial of the pilot whale.”

The animal was spotted close to shore about 9.30am by Hawke’s Bay field officer Ariki Hubbard, who was in the area for work.