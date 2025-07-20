Police with guns near the cordon on Buckingham St, Whakatu. Photo / Michaela Gower
A man who allegedly escaped police custody and sparked an armed police cordon in suburban Hawke’s Bay has been found and is now facing a raft of charges.
Police said on Sunday a 37-year-old man was set to appear in Hastings District Court on August 5 in relation to theincident, which led to a standoff in Whakatu on Thursday morning.
A police spokesman said he was found in Hastings on Friday.
Armed police had earlier surrounded a Buckingham St address in Whakatu, with neighbours saying they listened to negotiators calling out through a loudspeaker: “We have you surrounded. Please exit to the back of the address. You are safe. We are not leaving.”
By afternoon, after a search of the property, the man had not been found.
Police stood down the cordons, and said they were focusing their searches elsewhere.
A police spokesperson said the arrested man was now facing charges of escaping police custody, behaving threateningly, wilful damage, failing to stop for police, failing to answer police bail and three charges of driving while disqualified.