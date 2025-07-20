Police with guns near the cordon on Buckingham St, Whakatu. Photo / Michaela Gower

A man who allegedly escaped police custody and sparked an armed police cordon in suburban Hawke’s Bay has been found and is now facing a raft of charges.

Police said on Sunday a 37-year-old man was set to appear in Hastings District Court on August 5 in relation to the incident, which led to a standoff in Whakatu on Thursday morning.

A police spokesman said he was found in Hastings on Friday.

Armed police had earlier surrounded a Buckingham St address in Whakatu, with neighbours saying they listened to negotiators calling out through a loudspeaker: “We have you surrounded. Please exit to the back of the address. You are safe. We are not leaving.”