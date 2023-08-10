Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wewillrock coming home for attempt at Foxbridge Plate

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
9 mins to read
Hastings-trained Wewillrock earned his connections more than A$124,000 from his four starts in Sydney.

Hastings-trained Wewillrock earned his connections more than A$124,000 from his four starts in Sydney.

Hastings-trained Wewillrock is coming home after a successful Sydney campaign and will now be aimed at the Gr.2 $150,000 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa on August 26.

The El Roca five-year-old turned in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today