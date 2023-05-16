An intrepid horse and rider brave the mud in the showjumping arena at the 2023 Winter Olympics. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Despite challenging weather that added rain and mud to the day’s events, the 2023 Winter Olympics at Mt Herbert Farm in Waipukurau raised $52,000, of which $34,500 has been donated to Epic Ministries, a charity that focuses on the development of youth in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Founder of the event, Claire Wilson, says she is delighted with the amount raised through entries and auctions, especially given the wet weather on the day.

“It was a super achievement under the circumstances,” Claire says.

A princess and her pony - entrants in the fancy dress competition at the 2023 Winter Olympics. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

The event began 14 years ago to give local horse and pony riders an opportunity to compete at a feature event as well as being a fundraiser. It has brought in $271,100 over the years for various organisations across Hawke’s Bay.

“There is a huge team of people and businesses who have made this event happen,” Claire says. “We are very grateful to all our wonderful sponsors, especially the local businesses and individuals who keep supporting this event, year after year.”

The hobby horse jump was a new addition this year and proved popular and highly competitive. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Epic Ministries said they are “totally overwhelmed with the generosity”.

”Our big goal is to replace some seriously tired youth resources after 20 years of service - and add some fabulous new gear for use across our mentoring programmes. The youth are coming up with some wish-list ideas too. This is an astounding donation to Epic and we are truly thankful.”

As organisers and helpers, the Dannevirke Hunt is receiving $17,500 from the event.



