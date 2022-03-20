Wet weather on its way for Hawke's Bay after sunny weekend

Good weather on Sunday saw sailors take to the water off Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

Rain is on its way.

MetService is forecasting wet weather from Monday to Friday this week across Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said looking at one model, there could be particularly heavy rainfall arriving mid-week.

"There is heavy rainfall [forecast] basically from Wednesday through to Friday."

He said there was a low pressure system which was driving in warm, moist air for much of the North Island.

He said there was also a slow moving front which would cause plenty of rainfall in the region.

"Because of the direction of that front Hawke's Bay could certainly expect quite a bit of rain."

Wet weather is on its way. Generic picture in Hastings CBD. Photo / NZME

MetService has forecast a high chance for over 10mm of rain to fall on Wednesday and Thursday.

It follows a sunny weekend across the Bay which saw plenty of people make the most of the good weather by hitting the beach or heading out for some exercise.

With temperatures gradually cooling down, due to autumn's arrival, garden lovers are being reminded now is a good time to do some preparation.

"It's a perfect time to prepare the winter garden so you can enjoy a variety of fruit, vegetables and flowers through the winter months," a MetService notice read.

"Start by replenish the nutrients lost in your soil over summer by digging in lots of compost."