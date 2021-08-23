'We're not bulletproof': Hawke's Bay supermarket workers get the jab

New World Flaxmere owner Chris Hart has welcomed the invitation for his essential staff to be vaccinated. Photo / File

More than 850 essential workers have received Covid 19 jabs in one session, in a week that also saw the region hit record vaccination numbers.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokesperson said 859 essential workers received their first dose of the vaccine at the Hastings Racecourse on Sunday.

Almost 12,000 doses were administered last week.

"This was Hawke's Bay's biggest week so far for Covid-19 vaccinations. Almost 12,000 doses were administered last week despite some clinics being cancelled or reduced in capacity due to alert level 4, the spokesperson said.

Sunday's clinic was primarily for essential workers.

Essential workers are also able to book into a clinic by calling Healthline 0800 28 29 26.

Among those invited to Sunday's clinic were Flaxmere New World staff.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last week that essential workers including 50,000 supermarket workers would be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations across the country.

"We received an email on Saturday to come on Sunday," Chris Hart, the Flaxmere New World owner, said.

"The girls we were dealing with at the District Health Board were very, very helpful."

He said 20 staff from his supermarket opted to go down on Sunday for the jab, and they would receive their second dose in three weeks' time.

"It is a stressful time and I guess it is a bit of reassurance for our safety to have that.

"We are obviously not bulletproof."

Supermarket, petrol station and dairy workers have become frontline staff during the latest lockdown as most other stores remain closed.

The current level 4 lockdown was announced on August 17 across New Zealand to prevent the spread of the Delta strain of Covid-19.

Some supermarkets have seen lines out the door in the Hawke's Bay as staff try to control social distancing restrictions.

Pak'nSave Tamatea saw a line of about 25 waiting to go inside on Saturday afternoon as people flocked to buy groceries and essential items.