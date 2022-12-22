Ariki Rigby was located deceased in a burned-out vehicle on River Road, Havelock North on 5 September 2022. Photo Supplied

Two Hawke’s Bay families have teamed with police to call for those with information about their loved ones’ killers to “man up”.

Eastern Police issued a joint statement with the respective whānau on Thursday and said mystery still clouds cold-case victims Eddie Peters and Ariki Rigby, and claimed gang affiliations of those thought to be responsible was “preventing possible witnesses from coming forward”.

Just after midnight on November 16, 2018, Eddie Peters, 45, was found bleeding on the driveway of a family member’s home in Flaxmere. He had been violently beaten and died eight days later in Wellington Hospital.

Ariki Rigby, 18, was located deceased in a burned-out vehicle on River Road, Havelock North on September 5 this year.

Peters’ family spokesperson said it was now their fourth Christmas without him.

“Eddie was a much-loved father and friend and we still miss him greatly. Nobody should have to lose their life in the way Eddie did. So no matter how hard it is for you, no matter who you’re trying to protect, we’re begging you to please do the right thing - get in touch with police and share what you know. Help us see justice done for Eddie and get the closure we need.”

A whānau representative for Rigby said their grief was “still very raw.

“Ariki was only 18-years-old. She had her whole life ahead of her and she should be busy living that life right now. Instead, we are preparing for our first Christmas without her. Her death leaves a huge hole in our whānau, which is only made worse by the fact nobody has been held accountable for her death. To those people who know what happened to Ariki – man up. Think how you would feel if she was your daughter, sister or moko. Tell Police what you know.”

Police said detectives were making “good progress” in both cases. “However, we know there are people who have information and are choosing not to share that with us,” a police spokesperson said.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said while the two deaths were not linked, police believe potential gang affiliations of those thought to be responsible is proving a barrier in both cases.

“The fact that nobody has been held accountable for either death weighs heavily on the families of both Eddie and Ariki, and on the officers on both investigation teams,” Keene said.

“We know there are people in our community who know what happened to Eddie and Ariki, and who was responsible. We also know there are a few reasons why people might not be talking – one of which is a belief that ‘narking’ is not the ‘done’ thing.”

“My plea is that people set aside that belief and focus on what the right thing to do is. We have two grieving whānau who need and deserve to see justice for the deaths of their loved ones. Please put yourselves in their shoes and tell police what you know, so that the people responsible can be held accountable.

“If you are ready to speak with Police and help bring the killers of Eddie and Ariki to justice, please get in touch. You can do so by calling 105 and quoting the following file numbers – a member of the relevant investigation team will then get in touch to talk to you.”

The case number for Eddie Peters is 181116/4372 and Ariki Rigby, 220905/1265.