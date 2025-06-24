Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wendy Schollum joins race to be Hastings mayor

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hastings District Councillor Wendy Schollum has launched her mayoral campaign.

Hastings District Councillor Wendy Schollum has launched her mayoral campaign.

A third mayoral candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for the top seat at the Hastings District Council.

Wendy Schollum will go up against councillor Marcus Buddo and businessman Steve Gibson in the October election.

She launched her mayoral campaign at a gathering in St Andrew’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today