It’s TRY time again for Hawke’s Bay as the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon returns to Hastings in February 2024 and is finally back in full force this season and setting the stage for the next generation of Kiwi kids giving it a TRY.

Last year the regions saw the kids’ triathlon cancelled for the third time as Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay hard, leaving mass damage in its wake.

The Weet-Bix TRYathlon kicks off with a free breakfast of Weet-Bix, Anchor Lite Milk, and Watties fruit at the Weet-Bix Better Brekkie Breakfast tent, before more than 1300 tamariki from across the Bay take part in swimming, biking and running their way to the finish line at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings.

All kids competing will be awarded a medal by their Kiwi sporting heroes when they cross the finish line.

Open to Kiwi kids of all sporting abilities, the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is designed for kids aged 6 to 15 years to help them stay active and healthy through a programme of participation.

The TRY event has been running since 1992 and to date has seen more than 475,000 Kiwi kids give it a “TRY”. Participants can enter as an individual or as part of a team of two to swim, cycle, and run their way around age-appropriate courses.

Registrations for 6 to 15-year-olds are open now at tryathlon.co.nz and remain open up until the day of the event, or until spaces are sold out prior.

Organisers wanted to let everyone know about the event early so “kids can get a head start on practising for a day of fun, fearlessness and TRYing their best. Plus, parents can take advantage of early bird fees”, a Weet-Bix TRYathlon press release said.

If kids can’t make it to Hastings for the TRYathlon or live in locations where there are no physical TRYathlon events, kids can enter the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRY Challenge to complete a personal challenge anytime, anywhere at trychallenge.co.nz.

Event information: