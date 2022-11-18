Faavesi Luciano at a convoy of rugby league fans last weekend ahead of Samoa's semi-finals against England which they won. Photo / Supplied

A big weekend of celebration in Hawke’s Bay with parades and Samoan flags flying high are expected for the Rugby League World Cup final game between Toa Samoa and the Australian Kangaroos early Sunday morning.

Locals and police are hopeful that the celebrations will stay safe and respectful for others.

Tuisalega Farani, chairman of the Samoan Community Advisory Council, said an official Samoan community event for the game has been organised on Marine Parade on Saturday evening with Napier City Council and the police notified.

He said they will congregate where the weekend market is normally held and march to the Sound Shell about 5pm.

“That is where we will proceed with the activities, dancing and food stalls.”

He said he expected the event will go on for a couple of hours and finish about 8pm at the latest.

A local car club, Humble Beginnings, will lead a parade of vehicles from Flaxmere Park to the Marine Parade at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Club member Faavesi Luciano said earlier that the parade was about bringing all kinds of supporters of rugby league together, not just supporters of Samoa.

Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said Hawke’s Bay police are expecting Toa Samoa fans to be out in force this weekend.

“Police will be cheering on from the sidelines and will have a visible presence, including at the fans event planned for the Sound Shell on Saturday, to make sure celebrations are safe.”

He said police were not aware of any formal plans for a convoy, but they expected excited fans may travel in procession.

A parade along Marine Parade in Napier last Saturday for Samoa's semi-final match. The scene is likely to be repeated this Saturday for the final. Photo / Tiitii Tuliaupupu

“We would urge our proud Samoan supporters to enjoy the occasion, but to drive and behave safely, and to be considerate of other road users. Motorists not keen to be involved in the rugby league celebrations are encouraged to plan ahead in case of delays.”

Dennis Rowling, owner of a motor lodge in Hastings, had concerns about noise from convoys of Pasifika rugby league fans late at night and early in the morning, which he said had affected customers of his business for the last three years and had started up again about three weeks ago.

“[Last] weekend, I probably had six guests come up to the office to complain asking what is going on with the noise,” Rowling said.

“Celebrate in a respectful manner is all I am asking, I don’t want it stopped, I just want the noise greatly reduced.”

Sycamore said police received several calls about a convoy of 20 to 30 vehicles travelling from Hastings to Napier last weekend, with concerns about driver and passenger behaviour.

“It’s really important to us that people are driving in a safe manner and that passengers are restrained. Police will be acting on reports of unsafe behaviour - we don’t want anyone getting hurt,” Sycamore said.

Farani said the Saturday event has got a permit and he expected that they would not be making noise outside of the allowed times.

“There won’t be any rough activities or anything like that, I can guarantee that, because there will be elders amongst the Samoan communities, Tongans and Fijians,” Farani said.