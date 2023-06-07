Lindsay Wink and Grace in action. Photo / Kayla McKenzie Photography

Dedication has paid off for Horoeka farmer and dog trialist Lindsay Wink.

Lindsay and his 5-year-old dog Grace recently competed in the South Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships held at Warepa in Otago late last month.

They finished seventh in the South Island Championship in the Zig Zag event and sixth in the New Zealand Championship, with 240 dogs in the event.

This was not Lindsay’s first runoff as he has been in three others with his huntaway dogs.

He competed in 2011 at Waitaki and later that year in Masterton at the New Zealand runoff, both with Bear and both on the Straight Hunt course.

This was followed up a year later at Wanaka in the New Zealand runoff with Thump.

Lindsay is a member of the Weber Sheep Dog Trial Club and also helps out liberating at other local clubs.