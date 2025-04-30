Showers and intermittent rain are forecast for the weekend, with heavy rain from late Saturday into Sunday. Photo / Duncan Brown

Big weather is on the way with strong winds and significant swells expected to hit the Hawke’s Bay region on Thursday.

A strong wind watch has been issued for areas south of Hastings, effective from 1pm Thursday to 1am Friday, with gusts potentially reaching up to 100km/h in more elevated areas, according to MetService.

Significant swells of five to six metres are predicted for exposed areas like the Mahia Peninsula and Cape Kidnappers.

“They’re more of a risk heading into late Friday and Saturday, just as they slowly progress up to the East Coast there,” a MetService spokesman told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Napier and the north of Hastings may see less severe swells and there are no warnings currently in place.