Slips, slumps and flooding created hazardous driving conditions around the Tararua district. Photo / Facebook

Tararua District Council is advising caution for drivers as it continue to deal with slips caused by recent rain.

As of Thursday morning, Route 52 between Esdaile and Weber was closed.

The council on its social media page said the recently topped-up slump on Route 52 had dropped 300mm after Wednesday’s heavy rainfall.

The slump on Route 52. Photo / Facebook

Tararua Alliance was working hard to investigate underground subsoil drainage and it was suspected there was pooling water in the patch under the slump area that was not being discharged further downhill.

Work was being done to open the road to light vehicles, but the road would remain closed to heavy traffic until the movement stopped.

The council was dealing with several incidents, including slips, slumps and flooding, which were creating hazards and increasing travel times.

They were also asking anyone who came across a road issue to report it to staff and advised all drivers to exercise caution.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council also had several roads closed with either flooding or washouts, with one in Mangaorapa Rd at Hatana Bridge about 2km from Porangahau Rd.