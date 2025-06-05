Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Weather: Heavy rain and wind in Hawke’s Bay raises river level and closes a road

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

MetService head of news Heather Keats talks about wild weather hitting the country. Video / Herald NOW

Wet and windy weather around Hawke’s Bay has caused a river level to surge and roads to close.

A low-pressure system crossing the country on Wednesday night and Thursday morning caused MetService to issue more than 25 watches and warnings, including a strong wind watch and heavy rain watch for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today