We Mavericks next up for Small Hall Sessions

We Mavericks Lindsay Martin and Victoria Vigenser are the the latest to play at the Small Hall Sessions. Photo / Supplied

The Small Halls Sessions latest offering, We Mavericks, start their five-night tour tonight at Flemington Community Hall.

Small Hall Sessions organiser Jamie Macphail says their heartfelt countrified folk sound will be perfectly in place in the rural communities.

"We Mavericks are folk that resemble everything else. Bringing captivating originals, entertaining stories and incredible energy, they pack punches but have songs to heal your scars," Macphail said.

Featuring a foot-stomping Kiwi girl and an Australian country boy, We Mavericks make music that is more than the sum of its parts.

"Lindsay Martin's masterful strings and vocal meets Victoria Vigenser's mesmerising voice, with driving rhythms and a connection you have to hear to believe," Macphail said.

"The songs are born of Vigenser and Martin's shared and somewhat unusual exploration of the harder subjects in life, especially the relationships with self, with others, with memories and with hope. They're rich in vocal harmony, hooky melodies and beautifully dexterous string work.

"A certain trademark tightness and their strangely gritty, evocative performances have seen them on a steep and fast rise to festivals and shows in both home countries."

Nominated "Best Folk Artist" in the Aotearoa (NZ) Music Awards 2022, nominated Australian Folk Music Awards "Artists of the Year, Best Duo/Group/Ensemble" 2021 and recipients of the 2020 Troubadour Foundation Award, We Mavericks' organic blend of lyrical pop and acoustic folk vibes has echoes of soulful Americana and Celtic roots among the harmonies.

Finally returning to NZ with their keenly-awaited duo debut album "Grief's a Gardener", they bring connected and grounding original songs that can melt even the hardest of hearts.

We Mavericks will be playing at:

Wednesday May 25, Flemington Community Hall

Thursday May 26, Sherenden Community Hall

Friday May 27, Poukawa Community Hall

Saturday May 28, Elsthorpe Community Hall

Sunday May 29, Haumoana Pavilion

All shows start at 6pm. Bar and food available.