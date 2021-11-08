'We feel violated' Break-in at Dannevirke Kohanga Reo

Kaia Walker-Waitoa and Jackie Allardice are angry and upset over the break in at Te Kohanga Reo o Taniwaka. Photo / Leanne Warr

Staff at a Dannevirke Kohanga say they feel violated and upset after being burgled at the weekend.

The Te Kohanga Reo o Taniwaka was broken into, with a number of items taken including a laptop, a guitar and end-of-year gifts for children.

Even food stored in the kitchen was taken.

It was believed the thief broke in by prying open a closed window to get access to the office.

While the staff were upset by the theft, it was the thought that the person or persons could return at any time that made them feel unsafe.

The burglary was discovered on Monday after they had returned from a powhiri for one of the tamariki who had started kura kaupapa that morning.

"We didn't realise it at first," Kaiwhakahaere Wikitoria Hepi-Te Huia said.

They'd thought some of the items had just been picked up by the children and put down somewhere else.

It wasn't until they were looking for a specific item that they realised what had happened.

"Knowing someone has violated our kohanga for their own benefit is the hard part," Hepi-Te Huia said.

She said it was difficult emotionally, especially knowing that staff carried the burden of that happening.

Some of the money used to run the kohanga and provide for the children was obtained through fundraising.

"We're very frugal in how we spend our funds."

Senior lead Jackie Allardice was also upset.

"It saddens me that they can take from my mokopunas," she said.

Hepi-Te Huia said the kohanga whanau were also very hurt by what had happened.

All of those whose children attended the kohanga were working parents.

"Everyone works hard to get what we get for our kids," Allardice said.

That was work that occupied not just business hours but also after hours and weekends.

The neighbours were advised of the theft but reported that they hadn't seen or heard anything over the weekend.

Police also have a report but the staff weren't optimistic.

For now, they just want their things back and they want to appeal to the thief to return them.