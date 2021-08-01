'We all need heroes': Hawke's Bay's golden duo inspire increased interest at rowing club

Emma Twigg's friends and family were cheering her on as they watched the former Napier woman row her way to Olympic gold. Photo / Getty Images

Hawke's Bay's gold-winning duo Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh are already inspiring the next generation of rowers.

Close to 80 people turned out to the Hawke's Bay Rowing Club's novice open weekend on Sunday morning.

Club captain Belinda VanderPeet said the pair's performance on Friday where they claimed Olympic gold - in the women's single sculls and men's eight - had certainly "sparked interest" in the sport.

Of the 75 or so who turned up for the novice open, about 60 were young women, she said, adding they were "fully in awe".

Club president and a former coach of Twigg, Chris Morgan, said it was an extraordinary achievement but he was unsurprised.

"This has been in her to do this, to drive to the top."

Close to 80 people turned out to the Hawke's Bay Rowing Club's novice open weekend on Sunday morning, despite the fog. Photo / Paul Taylor

He agreed the success had helped with exposure to the sport for others.

"Rowing is strong in New Zealand.

"It's just something we've always been good at."

Mackintosh' father and former coach, Jock, said his son and the team had been "completely stunned and overwhelmed" by all the support they've received.

He praised the strong club culture in Hawke's Bay and said "success stories like these" would encourage the next generation of athletes.

"We all need heroes.

"There will be a kid, or maybe more, who probably go on to represent New Zealand themselves."

Olympic gold medallist Tom Mackintosh (far left) was inspired by fellow former Lindisfarne College student Adam Tripp, his father and former coach Jock Mackintosh said. Photo / Photosport

Hawke's Bay's last Olympian Adam Tripp, who was selected as a reserve for the gold-medal winning rowers at the Olympics in 2012, was a great inspiration to his son, Jock said.

He noted New Zealand's success was especially impressive considering they drew from a much smaller pool of rowers compared to overseas rivals like Germany.

For two of Twigg's lifelong rowing friends, Simon and Carina Lack, it was difficult not being able to attend in person.

Carina was there for both Twigg's London and Rio Olympic attempts, making T-shirts which read "ET row home".

"It would have been nice to be there, to give her a big hug at the end.

She admitted to shedding a few tears while watching and feeling a "sense of relief" for her friend after seeing her hard work pay off.

Olympic gold medallists Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh were given as the reason behind a recent uptake in interest at the Hawke's Bay Rowing Club. Photo / Paul Taylor

"She's amazing. She's just surrounded herself with people that believe in her.

"Right from an early age it was her dream and she's worked so hard."

She said she had been an amazing part of the club.

Simon has been coaching novices for the past two years and agreed Friday's successes would be an inspiration for the next generation coming through.

"[It shows] anyone can become anything. They just need to do the work."

He emphasised that people could start at any age with other Olympic great Mahi Drysdale only starting rowing 21.

Simon said the club was always keen for more coaches, especially considered the increased interest.