Watermelons grown from seed? ‘Worth every cent’: Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Watermelons are a summer aspiration for Wyn Drabble. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

I believe it’s fair to say I have green fingers; as evidence I offer the three healthy plants I have nurtured from what was essentially a dead stick I found in summer.

