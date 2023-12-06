A powerful farewell haka for a principal of 21 years sent chills up the spine of funeral-goers. Video / Warren Buckland

A spine-chilling haka rang out from Hastings Boys’ High School students past and present at the funeral for their long-serving principal Robert Geoffrey (Rob) Sturch, who died last Wednesday.

Pupils stood outside as the hearse arrived at 11am, to a traditional Māori wero. A guard of honour of former students in honours blazers marked his exit with an all-of-school haka taking place outside the front of the hall soon after midday.

A powerful all-of-school haka takes place outside the front of the Hastings Boys' High School hall to honour former headmaster Rob Sturch. Photo / Paul Taylor

The funeral took place in the school hall as rain lay on the ground outside. With half an hour before the service started over 100 vehicles were parked on school rugby fields, and up to 400 metres away on either side of nearby roads.

Sturch was headmaster for 21 years, having arrived in 2002 from Auckland school Kelson Boys High, his only other school in just over 40 years of teaching.

Rob Sturch was headmaster of Hastings Boys’ High School for 21 years. Photo / Duncan Brown

Hastings Boys’ High School has a tradition of long association with just six principals in the school’s history, dating back to the co-educational days of the first half of the last century and through it becoming a boys-only school with the opening of Hastings Girls’ High School in 1955.

Board of Trustees chairman George Massingham said last week Sturch had remained the leader, boss, peer and friend he had always been, right up until his death.

The family asked for the funeral to be held at the place he loved, Hastings Boys’ High School, Massingham said.

The funeral for Rob Sturch took place in the former principal's school hall. Photo / Paul Taylor

The school graduated on Monday, and today, Wednesday, is the last day of the school year. Massingham said the service is being treated as Sturch’s “final prizegiving”.

Among those who delivered tributes was deputy headmaster Quentin Crawford, who had been at the school for 20 years.

Long-serving Hastings Boys' High School headmaster Rob Sturch is farewelled at school. Photo / Paul Taylor

Having battled throat cancer in recent times, Sturch was being remembered as “a leader and mentor to generations of young men,” as stated in his funeral notice and mirrored in dozens of online comments.

He is survived by his wife Julie, son Thomas and daughter Laura.