Watch: Lemon juice can falsely produce positive RAT results

Reporter James Pocock investigates whether you can get a positive RAT result using a lemon. Video / Warren Buckland

They say if life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Or fake a positive RAT result.

Hawke's Bay Today tested the theory and found it indeed produced a fake positive result.

But why would you do it? As it turns out, there have been reports of students overseas faking positive RAT results to get out of school.

People may also want to think twice before sipping some lemon juice or cola ahead of a RAT throat swab, or they could be at risk of falsely testing positive for Covid.

The social media trend emerged overseas through platforms like TikTok where people filmed themselves faking positive RAT tests by swabbing lemon juice rather than nostrils or throats.

The Ministry of Health declined to say if they were aware of cases where RAT tests had been faked here, but a spokesperson said the vast majority of New Zealanders were getting vaccinated and taking public health measures seriously.

"It is important that people follow the instructions included with their rapid antigen test (RATs) and only use the materials provided in the kits. Not doing so may produce false positive or negative results."

The spokesperson said the ministry would monitor the social media trend.

A spokesperson for rapid antigen test manufacturer Orient Gene, one of those approved for use in New Zealand, said a positive result can come from the acidic pH level of the lemon juice.

"The immune response needs to be able to bind correctly at a specific PH and a certain concentration, otherwise a non-specific reaction will occur."

They said cola and other similar acidic solutions could also lead to false-positive reactions.

"Customers must use the buffer provided by our products when using our products to get the correct results."