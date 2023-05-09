The Ex-Royal Navy Club welcomes you aboard.

The Ex-Royal Navy Club on Ford Road in Onekawa is easily recognised via the ageing guns on the road frontage and a flagpole flying the White Ensign.

Club president Phil Aspinall, also known as Aspro, considers the club to be centred around comradeship, meeting up with old shipmates and welcoming visiting warship crews of any nation when they berth in Napier.

“It is also our pleasure to invite members of the other military personnel and civil services, such as police and fire personnel, to the club,” Phil says.

The club meets each Saturday from 2.15pm and on every first Saturday of the month, they join with a Vietnam veterans’ group to enjoy a barbecue. With up to 65 members, Phil says there is always plenty of hilarity and new members are welcome to come aboard.

“We have everyday conversations, but invariably it gets around to what happened in Singapore or Hong Kong, memorable overseas visits, those we knew that have passed on and those we respected. Good humour always abounds, and some subjects are only for sailors’ ears!”

The club was built by ex-naval men in 1956-57 and was officially opened at this location on October 5, 1957, by Commodore P. Phipps DSC & Bar. V.R.D.

“On the walls of the spacious clubrooms, there are pictures of almost every ship that New Zealand sailors have served in over the past 80 years.”

Photos of many ships feature inside the navy clubrooms.

Phil says only one club member who served in World War II remains, with most members serving since 1950 for periods ranging from three to 30 years.

“We share the great times, tough times and yarns you might not believe, but few ever say they regretted the experience.”

With some members having other commitments, on normal club days there are usually around 15 to 20 veterans in attendance, and once a month there are around 30. Phil says partners can also attend if they wish, and the club includes women who served in the WRNS (Women’s Royal Naval Service). Family members are also welcome. Phil says some people play pool and darts, “and there are two generous raffle prizes to be won each week”.

The pool table in the games room gets a lot of use.

“We also have reunions and exchange club visits. There is a monthly lunch at Taradale RSA for those who wish to attend.”

For more information, contact club secretary Buzz Barham by phoning 027 446 5840.