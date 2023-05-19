Voyager 2022 media awards
Warriors v Broncos: NRL fans warned a week out - get to McLean Park early

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
McLean Park in Napier in 2015 when over 14,000 rugby league fans watched the NRL game between Melbourne Storm and St George Illlawarra Dragons. More than 15,000 are expected to pack the park on May 27 for the match between New Zealand hope the Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / NZME

NRL fans are already being told to make plans now to get to the park early for next week’s match between the Warriors and championship high-flyer the Brisbane Broncos in Napier.

A capacity for the May 27 eague match at McLean Park, the biggest for any sports event in Hawke’s Bay since the All Blacks played a rugby test against Argentina at the park in 2014. Extra seating was installed, including on the embankment, and the crowd was officially recorded as 21,329.

