The sun rises near Hastings to begin the week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Temperatures are forecast to reach 20C mid-week in Hawke's Bay with winter yet to fully arrive in the region, according to MetService.

While snow is forecast in low areas in the deep south of the country later this week, Hawke's Bay is predicted to enjoy warmer than usual weather during the week ahead.

"On Wednesday, Napier is going for a high of 21C and Wairoa and Hastings are going for a high of 20C. That's pretty tropical for this time of year and five or six degrees above what you would normally expect for a high temperature in early June," MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

Corrigan said the wind was forecast from the north this week, which generally meant warmer weather in the region.

"The wind is coming from the north [in Hawke's Bay] so temperatures are not particularly cold for the start of winter.

"We are looking at quite warm overnight temperatures because of that.

"They are a fair bit above what we would normally expect at this time of year.

"Even looking overnight from tomorrow into Wednesday, I can see we are going for an overnight low of 13C in Napier - and we are normally looking at an overnight low of 6C [for this time of year]."

He said wind changes would bring colder weather in the region, but that would not be until next week, according to forecasts.

"It seems the bite of winter still has some time yet before it arrives in Hawke's Bay."