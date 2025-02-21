The statue was planned to sit next to Major General Sir Andrew Russell’s monument in Civic Square, Hastings, as he rode Dolly during the war.

The statue is intended as a reminder of the extreme conditions such horses endured, living in desert conditions with limited food and water, and working through constant bombardments, mud and disease during the battles in Europe.

A preview of the life-sized bronze statue of Dolly, which will be placed in Civic Square, Hastings, beside the monument to Major General Sir Andrew Russell.

To further support the cause, Purple Poppy Day, an international date dedicated to remembering animals that served in warfare, was first commemorated in Hawke’s Bay on February 24 last year.

“It’s only celebrated in about five places throughout New Zealand: Hamilton, Rangiora, Bulls and now Hawke’s Bay,” Hawthorne says.

This year, while there won’t be a large event, the community is invited to visit the Dolly statue site in Civic Square, Hastings, on February 24, to pay their respects.

In 2022, Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana led a ceremony with a blessing of the place.

Ngahiwi Tomoana, chairman of Kahungunu, speaking at the Purple Poppy Day in Hastings last year. Photo / Warren Buckland

As part of the Purple Poppy Day celebration, a display has been set up at the Hastings Library to showcase the project and help raise funds for the cause.

The exhibition will run until March 9.

“The support we are getting from Hastings District Council has been amazing and we are determined to make this tribute a reality,” Hawthorne says.

The Dolly the War Horse Trust display at Hastings Library will run until March 9. Photo / Rafaella Melo

The trust is now working to secure funds from family and gambling trusts. Once it has raised 70% of the target, it will approach Lotto for the remaining funds.

In addition to the statue, any surplus funds will go to equine therapy programmes for disabled children.

Hawthorne says this initiative reflects the trust’s commitment to honouring the past while also supporting positive change in the community.

The delay in unveiling the statue has not dampened the trust’s spirits.

Hawthorne says the community has been encouraging and, for those who want to help, he invites them to visit the Hastings library and the Dolly the War Horse website.

“I want to gratefully thank everyone who has supported us so far. It may take longer than we anticipated, but we are determined to see this project through.”