The German Rumpler Taube first flew in 1910, five years after the Wright Brothers. It was used as an observation plane in WWI, and was the first aircraft to drop a bomb.

With idyllic weather and a large public presence, a record number of pilots took to the skies over Hawke’s Bay for this year’s Warbirds over Awatoto Airshow.

Club president Marty Hughes says the lead-up to this year’s Waitangi weekend event was a very interesting one.

“Having Awatoto go underwater for the record number of four times in the last 12 months was less than ideal. A month out from Warbirds we went under and it left a lot of silt on the access track and carpark area and around the pits area.”

The field was cleared to a usable stage, but seven days out from the show, they went underwater again.

“Luckily the next day the water subsided and left no silt. I can’t tell you how many hours Lance spent on the tractor getting the field ready, but it was a lot. The field was mowed a few times, the pits area and starting blocks were set up and the white lines were painted on the grass. We were ready.”

On Saturday, February 4, there was not a cloud in the sky.

“There was a slight sea breeze straight down the strip giving perfect flying conditions,” Marty says.

“This year we had pilots from around the country join us. From as far north as Whangarei and from as far south as Dunedin. Over 34 pilots in total with Warbird aircraft from WWI, WWII, between the wars, modern military, jets and helicopters.”

Alex Hewson from Christchurch kept the crowd entertained both lunchtimes with a 3D display with his 120cc Extreme Flight Extra.

“Phil Sharp did a couple of engine starts with his national award-winning rotary taube engine he made. Carl Hansen and Scott Lea were flying their gas turbine Russian helicopters.”

A contemporary Russian helicopter.

Marty says the highlight for him was Craig Abbot’s ME-262 jet.

Craig Abbot’s ME-262 jet.





“It was probably the best ME-262 model you will ever see and he flies it like it’s on rails. Another crowd-pleaser was Ryan Groves’ Aermacchi, and when he wasn’t flying it, he was putting on an impressive speed display with his blue jet, The Flash. At one pass the radar gun clocked him at 360km/h. Wow.”

The ice cream truck, coffee cart and food caravan were kept busy over the weekend with a steady stream of happy spectators. Marty believes around 2000 spectators came through the gates over the weekend.

During the prize-giving time on Sunday, the WWI trophy was taken out by Ray McPeak with his 1908 Taube. WWII went to Craig Abbot with his ME-262. The Modern Military was awarded to Carl Hansen with the MIL 17 Heli. The Pilots’ Choice went to James Farrow with the Corsair and the Furthest Travelled was awarded to Johnny Gardner from Dunedin.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to all the pilots who made the trip to Awatoto and also our local pilots who attended. And a special mention to the MFHB Committee who did all the organising and field prep and also to Tony Ives and his team who controlled the entry gate for the two days.”

Planning is underway for next year’s show.

“Bigger, better, faster and drier,” Marty is hoping.















