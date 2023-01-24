Walkers impressed by progress on Manawatū Tararua highway

Walkers pause to take in the sheer scale of one of the deepest cuts of the project.

Hundreds of people got a chance to see the progress on Te Ahu a Turanga at the weekend with an organised walk.

The walk was organised by Woodville Lions Club and Woodville School as a fundraiser, and tickets went on sale just before Christmas.

Spokeswoman Melanie Bolton said they had sold approximately 1100 tickets for the event, and more than 1000 people turned up on the day.

The walk gave participants a look at how much work had been done on the new highway, which would become the gateway between Manawatū and the Tararua District.

The highway became a necessity when the Manawatū Gorge was permanently closed by a slip in 2017, with those travelling between districts forced to detour either via the Saddle Road, or the Pahiatua Track.

Construction on Te Ahu a Turanga began in January 2021 and has not been without challenges, such as last year’s weather events.

The December newsletter on the project from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency stated that a total of 4.5 million cubic metres of earth had been moved since construction began.

Bulk earthworks was expected to be completed in the 2022/23 season.

Work was also under way to prepare for construction of roundabouts at both the western and eastern ends of the highway.

There were two options for the walkers, with one being six kilometres from Cook Road to Hope Road, and the other a 12km one starting from Ashhurst.

Scott Gilmore was amazed with how much progress had been made on the new highway.

Tararua District councillor Scott Gilmore was very impressed and said the organisers did an amazing job.

“It was super well-organised.”

He decided to do the 12km walk, and was awed by the spectacular views.

“It did not feel like 12km because you’re looking at so much stuff.”

Gilmore said the progress was “mind-blowing”, knowing what a difference the highway was going to make to the Tararua District.

The closure of the Gorge had a huge impact for the district, and there were concerns about what the closure would do for the local economy, but it was now felt that the four-lane highway would bring much opportunity for growth throughout the district.

Gilmore said having the option of doing a six kilometre walk was a “master stroke” as it made it accessible to families and people of all ages.

He said he even chatted to people who had come up from Wellington to do the walk.

It was also “pretty cool” to see so many people from the local community helping out on the day.

Walkers got a bonus extra, getting up close and personal with the awesome work going on at the new bridge construction site at the Ashhurst end of the walk.

All About Scaffolding assembled the purpose-built pedestrian overbridge to enable walkers to cross over the working railway line.

Bolton said she had some great feedback from those who took part, particularly in how well it was organised, and gratitude for the 51 volunteers who performed a range of duties, including acting as marshals and being on-hand to answer questions about the project, or getting about in sponsored RTVs to relieve other volunteers or pick up walkers.

A fleet of sponsored side-by-side RTVs were operated to transport walkers in difficulty, relieve track marshals for comfort breaks and help where needed. Waka Kotahi’s Michelle Bishop and Woodville Lion Darryn Smith transport a walker near Cook Road.

She said she was grateful to the sponsors for helping to make it happen, including Waka Kotahi and Te Ahu a Turanga Alliance, as well as Horizons Regional Council, Tararua District Council and Meridian, among others.

Track Marshal Paige Taylor on-hand to offer advice and guidance to walkers as they proceed through the huge bridge and viaduct construction site located at the Ashhurst end of the new highway.

Funds raised would go toward a new playground at Woodville School, and Lions Club community grants.