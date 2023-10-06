There were plenty of hugs and smiles after Mana Kotiro won the Leahy Plate. Photo / Paul Taylor

There were plenty of hugs and smiles after Mana Kotiro won the Leahy Plate. Photo / Paul Taylor

An all-girls rugby team has lifted a trophy after making history - and winning plenty of fans - at the Wakely Shield junior rugby tournament in Napier.

The Mana Kotiro girls’ rugby team became the first all-girls’ team to take part in the Wakely Shield tournament held this week in Taradale.

The popular tournament has been running for 20 years and is reserved for 10 to 12 year olds who weigh under 50kg.

Mana Kotiro ran out 31-10 victors against Central Hawke’s Bay in the Leahy Plate final on Friday, marking a fitting end to their headline-making run through the tournament.

Mana Kotiro celebrate winning their final after making history this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mana Kotiro's Aaliyah Heenan busts the Central Hawke's Bay defence during the Plate final. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings East defeated Hastings West 36-5 in the top-tier Wakely Shield final later on Friday afternoon.

The tournament follows on from the Ross Shield junior rugby tournament (for players under 14) which was held last week in Hawke’s Bay.

DK Legal Mana Kotiro won one of three matches in pool play during the eight-team competition this week before battling it out for the Leahy Plate (for teams ranked fifth to eighth).

After beating Saracens in their semifinal on Thursday (29-21) they then downed Central Hawke’s Bay in the Plate final on Friday.

Hastings East player Jack Southey (with the ball) throws a fend during the Wakely Shield final. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings East players show some sportsmanship after winning the Wakely Shield. Photo / Paul Taylor

There were plenty of hugs and celebrations as they won that title.

Having an all-girls’ team in the Wakely Shield was one of the dreams of organiser Bas Wakely who said he had been waiting for the past three years, deciding last year it would be time.

Plenty of girls have played in the tournament over the years with the winning Hastings East side last year boasting 11 girls.

That was when Wakely said it was time, and coach Simon Lord, a former Colts and senior club coach, jumped at the chance to take the side.

There were 60 girls who trialled six weeks ago to start the process of selecting a squad of 22 for the tournament.

