Waka Leonard takes the Hawke's Bay Unicorns forwards through some practice moves at Kirkpatrick Park ahead of a 2016 game against the Warriors under-20s. Photo / Warren Buckland.
Waka Leonard, a Hawke’s Bay rugby league life member, guru and icon who spent the past 50 years coaching at every club in the region, has died at the age of 85.
Leonard, who coached the Hawke’s Bay Unicorns to consecutive national division two titles in 1978 and ‘79 among countless other championships and titles, will be remembered by his son Alan Mason as a kind and humble man, who didn’t mince words.
“He didn’t say much, but he showed it.
“He was still trying to coach last year. For the last 30 years he would say this is his last year coaching, but you never could keep him down.
“If there was a Hawke’s Bay rugby league hall of fame, he would be at the front of it.”
Chairman of Hawke’s Bay Rugby League in the 1980s and ‘90s Denis O’Reilly remembers asking league great Kevin Tamati who was the hardest man Tamati had played against, to which he replied: “Waka Leonard”.
“Waka coached nearly every team in the competition, including the rep team the Hawke’s Bay Unicorns. In this he passed on to every club and successive coaches the concept of cause-and-effect thinking - which is the think style of the warrior and predicates achievement thinking,” said O’Reilly.