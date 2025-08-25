From left, Aayden Clarke, Shayne Walker, Minister Tama Potaka, Larrissa Cooper, Leon Symes, Lewis Ratapu, George Mackey, and Robin Kaa at Whakapau Orchard near Wairoa.

Post-Treaty settlement group Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa is helping build a large water storage project in the district that could bring more than 100 extra jobs.

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka recently unveiled the first phase of a 150 million litre water storage facility at Whakapau Orchard during a recent visit to the region.

The project is set to be the cornerstone of a long-term strategy to support Haumako Horticulture to deliver sustainable horticulture with commercial and cultural returns.

Haumako shifted from traditional sheep and beef farming to orchards after planting 18ha of apples on Tara Orchard north of Wairoa in collaboration with Ohuia Incorporation.

Haumako then invested in Whakapau Farm, turning the farm into orchards with the vision of Wairoa becoming a thriving horticultural region.