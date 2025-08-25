Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wairoa water storage project boosts Māori-led horticulture and jobs

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

From left, Aayden Clarke, Shayne Walker, Minister Tama Potaka, Larrissa Cooper, Leon Symes, Lewis Ratapu, George Mackey, and Robin Kaa at Whakapau Orchard near Wairoa.

From left, Aayden Clarke, Shayne Walker, Minister Tama Potaka, Larrissa Cooper, Leon Symes, Lewis Ratapu, George Mackey, and Robin Kaa at Whakapau Orchard near Wairoa.

Post-Treaty settlement group Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa is helping build a large water storage project in the district that could bring more than 100 extra jobs.

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka recently unveiled the first phase of a 150 million litre water storage facility at Whakapau Orchard during

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save