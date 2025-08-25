Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa says the shift has already fostered local employment, provided invaluable training for rangatahi, and promoted sustainable regional growth.
The development is supported by Te Puni Kōkiri through the Te Ringa Hāpai Fund.
Haumako said as a direct result of this investment, it will enable them to unlock the potential to create 134 jobs as it provides resilience to current orchards and enable further developments.
Leon Symes, chair of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust and co-chair of Matariki Regional Economic Development, said the new water infrastructure is the enabler to increasing productivity and building a strong Māori economy.
“The water infrastructure directly addresses one of the biggest barriers to unlocking Māori land potential, water certainty, and plays a pivotal role in attracting long-term capital investment.”
Chair of Tātau Tātau Commercial, E Tipu, Shayne Walker said it future-proofs business and will provide long-term resilience for horticulture development and people.
“Horticulture as a long-term investment needs to be able to respond to climate change and this water provides confidence to our whānau.
“The facility has been designed with environmental sustainability at its core.
“It includes taiao monitoring, riparian planting, and a commitment to ensuring no negative impacts on local waterways and fish species – reflecting the values of kaitiakitanga and tikanga Māori in action.”
General manager of Haumako, Robin Kaa, said the water storage reduces risk, supports high-value crops, and creates a model for future Māori-led horticulture.
The investment is part of a broader vision to position Wairoa as a major horticulture hub within Te Matau-a-Māui or Hawke’s Bay.
Since 2021, Te Puni Kōkiri has supported early-stage engagement with Māori landowners through feasibility studies, technical advice, and planning workshops – laying the groundwork for scalable, long-term development.