Seeing her club back on the water for the Waka Ama sprint nationals this week was an overwhelming sight For Wairoa’s Christina Stockman.

Eleven months ago, Cyclone Gabrielle all but destroyed any dreams of competing when floodwaters tore through the Adventure Wairoa Sports Club, leaving a trail of destruction.

A treasured waka was broken in half, bikes and rowing machines were damaged, and the internet connection was severed.

As for the kitchen and office, both were uninhabitable, with two feet of water throughout the shed.

“We have all been challenged by [Cyclone Gabrielle],” co-chairperson Stockman said.

“Everybody in Hawke’s Bay, when it starts to rain or if there’s a heavy rain warning, we are on edge. It takes you back to that place.”

Damage to the Adventure Wairoa Sports Club soon after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Taking to the waters this week at Lake Karāpiro. the team saw all that pain, suffering, and resilience channelled into hope. They had defied the odds and were ready to race.

“To see our taitama [young men] crew competing and achieving, it was a very proud moment,” Stockman said.

“It’s been a journey to get back here. When you go to an event like nationals, it’s about that whanaungatanga [connections to Māori whakapapa and cultural identity].”

Over 70 of the 90 Waka Ama NZ-affiliated clubs will attend the event, which runs until January 20. More than 3200 competitors and more than 8000 spectators and whānau from around the motu are also set to show up.

This includes adaptive paddlers competing in specific adaptive (Para va’a) races; more wāhine than tāne taking part; and all ethnicities and cultures competing.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re short, you’re tall, you’re fat, you’re skinny, you’re 75, or you’re 5 – there is a spot for you in waka ama, and the nationals are a celebration of that.”

The nationals are also a qualifying event for the world sprint champs that will be held in Hawaii in August 2024.

ACC, who is partnering with waka ama to support the sprint nationals and also the secondary school nationals being held at Lake Tikitapu in Rotorua, said the sport is great for promoting wellbeing and positive outcomes.

“We are committed to supporting kaupapa like waka ama that promotes the health and wellbeing of whānau of all ages,” ACC deputy chief executive – Māori tumuaki whakarae Rēnata Blair said.

“Community hubs like Adventure Wairoa Sports Club are at the heart of building oranga whānau [safe and resilient communities]. To see them take to the water at Lake Karāpiro after all they have been through is an inspiration to us all.”