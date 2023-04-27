Wairoa veteran bashed in his bed by home invader wants last photo of his late wife back

Denis Andrews, 79, was the victim of an aggravated assault in his Wairoa home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

A Wairoa veteran left bloodied after a vicious attack in his home the morning after participating in the town’s Anzac service also had the last photo he had of his late wife stolen from him.

Wairoa veteran Denis Andrews was in bed at his Brian Ave home early Wednesday morning when an unknown person broke in and assaulted him, before taking his cell phone and his landline.

The cell phone contained his last photo of his wife Anne, whom he spent 50 years with before she passed away in 2020.

Wairoa RSA president Jeremy Harker said Andrews was a veteran of the Merchant Navy and a regular attendee of Wairoa’s Anzac services.

“Every time I had a chat with him he had his wits about him, he is good to talk to,” Harker said.

He said Andrews used a walking stick and had a mobility scooter and Harker felt he had been preyed upon because he was vulnerable.

“I am pretty gutted for him actually and I am gutted thinking about how some of our more vulnerable people would be feeling as well.”

“It is sad, it is disappointing, it is not what we are in Wairoa, and it is a bit of a kick in the guts for him as an individual. It must be knocking his confidence and it must be making other people worry.”

He said community members were supporting Andrews through visits and going to his house to make sure everything was secure while a local locksmith changed the locks.

A friend of Andrews, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had told them that the cell phone that was taken by the offender had his only photo of his wife on it.

“When he was talking about the photo of his wife he just broke down, he just wants it back,” she said.

The friend said that Andrews went to his neighbour for help and to call the police after the incident.

Wairoa police on Thursday appealed for any information regarding the incident.

They said in a statement that an unknown offender broke into the home, assaulted Andrews while he was in bed, and left with a cell phone and a portable landline phone.

Andrews was taken to Wairoa Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition and remained stable as of Friday morning.

The offender has been described as a male, about 170cm (5′7″) tall, of a slim build, with a scarf wrapped around his face.

Anyone who has information which could help identify this person, or who saw any suspicious behaviour around Brian Ave between 2am and 3am on April 26 is asked to contact police, either by calling 105 or online, referencing file number 230426/7511.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.