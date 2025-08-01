Wairoa to transport landfill waste to Ōmarunui with remaining cyclone funds

The small northern Hawke’s Bay town faced two devastating weather events in just two years. The first, Cyclone Gabrielle, struck on February 14, 2023, followed by further flooding in June 2024, which saw water tear through the town.
The weather events saw an influx of rubbish at its landfill, resulting in a request from the council for Hawke’s Bay to take 4000 tonnes per annum of Wairoa’s solid waste for a period of up to three years.
Members of the Ōmarunui Refuse Landfill Joint Committee, which includes representatives from Hastings and Napier District Councils and mana whenua, accepted the request in September 2024.
At the time, Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said the council was “over the moon” and thankful to the work of the committee as it would help the region as it continued to recover.
Lawson said the silt and debris funding, which has been further extended, had been pivotal in assisting the district’s recovery.
“We are extremely grateful to central government for recognising our needs and providing this vital support,” he said.
The money had been used to remove silt from under homes and buildings, remove debris from throughout the district and from residential properties and other areas, river reserve reinstatement at multiple sites along the Wairoa River and the future transportation of 3000 tonnes of general waste out of the district.
Just over $11.4m of the total funds have been spent.
Lawson said about $500,000 will be used for projects held up because of wet weather.
Ōmarunui Landfill is the largest landfill in Hawke’s Bay and services both the Napier and Hastings councils.
LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.