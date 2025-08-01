Wairoa to transport landfill waste to Ōmarunui with remaining cyclone funds

Money from Wairoa’s silt and debris fund will be used to begin trucking waste from its landfill to Hawke’s Bay’s Omarunui landfill.

At this stage, there is no set date for the first load. However, Wairoa District Council chief executive Matt Lawson said $420,000 had been earmarked for the out-of-district transportation as a proxy for removing silt and debris deposited into the Wairoa Landfill during Cyclone Gabrielle and would most likely happen after August.

“After Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government provided $9.4 million through the silt and debris fund. An additional $3m was provided after the June 2024 flooding, giving a total of $12.4m,” Lawson said.

It had an expiry date of December 31, 2024. However, in the middle of December, with $6m still in the kitty, the deadline was extended to June 30, 2025.