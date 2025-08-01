Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wairoa to transport landfill waste to Ōmarunui with remaining cyclone funds

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Money from Wairoa’s silt and debris fund will be used to begin trucking waste from its landfill to Hawke’s Bay’s Omarunui landfill.

Money from Wairoa’s silt and debris fund will be used to begin trucking waste from its landfill to Hawke’s Bay’s Omarunui landfill.

Money from Wairoa’s District Council’s silt and debris fund will be used to begin trucking waste from its landfill to Ōmarunui landfill near Napier.

At this stage, there is no set date for the first load. However, Wairoa District Council chief executive Matt Lawson said $420,000 had been earmarked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save