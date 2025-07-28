Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wairoa Show will go ahead for 125th anniversary in 2026

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Wairoa A&P Society president Michael Thomas amid the lush grass and clover at the showgrounds, where the annual show will be held on January 16-17, possibly for the last time. Photo / Doug Laing

Wairoa A&P Society president Michael Thomas amid the lush grass and clover at the showgrounds, where the annual show will be held on January 16-17, possibly for the last time. Photo / Doug Laing

The Wairoa A&P Show will be held at the town’s showgrounds in January, and in 2027 at possibly a new venue.

That’s the promise of A&P society president Michael Thomas, who has been in the chair for two years but, because of Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather events, is yet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save