Wairoa police raid homes in Raupunga, find drugs and firearms

Drugs, firearms and stolen property were seized during the raids. Photo / NZ Police

Wairoa police have made two arrests after finding drugs, firearms, and stolen property in

a raid on homes in Raupunga on Friday.

Police said in a statement they had obtained search warrants for properties in Raupunga while seeking people with warrants to arrest.

As a result, a number of items of interest were seized in relation to unlawful gang activity in the area.

A 22-year-old man is due to appear in court on Saturday on charges relating to failing to stop for red/blue flashing lights and possession of an offensive weapon.

Another man has been charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis and a firearm from a property in the area.

"These arrests and search warrants should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law," police said in the statement.

Anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their community should contact police with any information they have, police said.