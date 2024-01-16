A gang member was due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday following a serious assault in Mahia. Photo / Paul Taylor

A gang member was due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday following a serious assault in Mahia. Photo / Paul Taylor

A person has been arrested and charged after a serious assault in Mahia during a “violent disorder” in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said an investigation into the incident led to Wairoa Police and Eastern District Armed Offenders Squad executing a search warrant at a property on Apatu St in Wairoa on Tuesday morning.

Moorhouse said a 29-year-old patched member of Mongrel Mob Barbarians MC was due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday.

“He faces several charges relating to the assault along with a charge relating to methamphetamine located on the premises and seized by police,” he said.

A 25-year-old woman who was at the property is jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

“Police wish to thank members of the public who provided information that assisted with the investigation and led to the arrest. We hope this sends a clear message that the violent behaviour of a small group of individuals has no place in our community and police will work to locate offenders and bring them before the courts.”