Wairoa District Council Mayor Craig Little said he just couldn't understand why Westpac would consider closing its branch.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little is bitterly disappointed about the banks closing in his district. Photo / File

"If Westpac are the last bank standing, why haven't they thought, gosh, we've got an opportunity here rather than turning it into a negative."

Little said Wairoa would roll out the red carpet if another bank decided to come to the town.

Jean Cooper, the treasurer for the Wairoa & District association of Grey Power, said people are pretty uptight about it all.

She said Westpac is only open two days a week as it is, and on those days there are queues down the street.

"I've got people that are a little distressed because the last thing they want to do is go out and buy a computer, go on the internet when they don't know anything about it.

The Waipukurau Westpac branch closed for good last December. Photo / File

"I don't think you can expect somebody that's in their 80s and has never used a computer or whatever to actually start learning."

She added the isolation of Wairoa makes it an even bigger blow, with the nearest branches more than an hour's drive away in Napier and Gisborne.

"We don't have a bus service that you can go and come back in one day."

She said she wished there could be a longer transition period for customers to adjust to online banking but she felt there wasn't much hope of Westpac listening.

"It's the way of the world."