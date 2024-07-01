Manaakitanga (left) Irie Halliday offers water to Bill Tamatea (right) and Lynette Tipuna. Photo / Ann Revington

Music spilled out of Wairoa War Memorial Hall on a rainy Tuesday morning for Kahungunu Executive’s Kaumātua Day and Matariki celebrations.

Kaumātua from around the district took up the challenges, games and puzzles, in groups named after each of the Matariki stars.

Te Mahia kaumātua left early because of flooding concerns but there was still good numbers as seniors embraced the agility and exercise challenges in the warmth inside on a miserable day.

In the foyer, morning tea and coffee were flowing and preparations were under way for a hearty late lunch as agencies caught up with clients, recording blood pressure, weight and heart rates.

Students from Te Kura, formerly the Correspondence School on River Parade joined in the fun, assisting KE staff and kaumātua with their games.