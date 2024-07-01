Advertisement
Wairoa kaumātua enjoy fun and games

By Ann Revington
2 mins to read
Manaakitanga (left) Irie Halliday offers water to Bill Tamatea (right) and Lynette Tipuna. Photo / Ann Revington

Music spilled out of Wairoa War Memorial Hall on a rainy Tuesday morning for Kahungunu Executive’s Kaumātua Day and Matariki celebrations.

Kaumātua from around the district took up the challenges, games and puzzles, in groups named after each of the Matariki stars.

Te Mahia kaumātua left early because of flooding concerns but there was still good numbers as seniors embraced the agility and exercise challenges in the warmth inside on a miserable day.

In the foyer, morning tea and coffee were flowing and preparations were under way for a hearty late lunch as agencies caught up with clients, recording blood pressure, weight and heart rates.

Students from Te Kura, formerly the Correspondence School on River Parade joined in the fun, assisting KE staff and kaumātua with their games.

Hot on defence, goal attack Kui Pani (left) is a ball of energy. Photo / Ann Revington
Rotating through the dart ball, connect 4, nga whetu o Matariki jigsaws and skittles, Kui Pani was goalie for a bit of full-on hockey.

On her feet, batting away the ball, she said it was nice having fun with the mokopuna.

Bill Tamatea said it was a bit of excitement.

“They have been laughing all the way through. It’s too much.”

Another kaumātua, Karen Wairau. said the interaction was great, especially for Matariki.

Te Kura acting manager from the East Coast to Wairarapa, Ray Edwards said it was great to have this connection.

“We are lucky to have this opportunity to mix with the kaumātua.

Thumbs up for helping out at Kaumātua Day to Chanelle Brown (left) and Tearohanui Eaglesome. Photo / Ann Revington
Thumbs up for helping out at Kaumātua Day to Chanelle Brown (left) and Tearohanui Eaglesome. Photo / Ann Revington

“It is highly beneficial for our kids.”

The last of the activities incorporated poi actions with KE community support worker Vilma Hape with her ukulele, playing Hoki Hoki Tonu Mai and Angela Smith demonstrating the wrist strengthening moves, singing along.

Hape said they could do this at home and strengthen their arms.

After the poi and waiata, there were group photos in front of a Matariki backdrop with a big lunch to conclude the monthly gathering.

