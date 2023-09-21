Wairoa hits North Island temperature record

A typical hot day in Wairoa in 2018, but that was January. Now the town has hit a North Island maximum record for September. Photo / File

Wairoa has posted a North Island record high temperature for September, according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

In a message tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), NIWA said a temperature the reading of 28.8deg is the highest in the North Island in September “since records began” and surpassed the previous record of 27.7deg in Hastings in 1955.

But even hotter temperatures were being recorded on Thursday, with Wairoa Help and Information Centre page posting a day’s high of 29.1deg at 2.06pm, and a temperature still over 28deg just before 4pm.