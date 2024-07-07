Advertisement
Wairoa flooding has worsened housing woes, says iwi

RNZ
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon travelled to Wairoa this morning to meet with the mayor and victims of the floods. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

A Wairoa iwi trust is urging the Government to provide social housing.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chairman Leon Symes said there was a critical need.

He said the recent flooding in Wairoa had significantly affected the local population, with over 70% of damaged homes occupied by Māori families, many of who are renters.

Symes said the situation had exacerbated housing challenges in the region, putting pressure on available accommodations.

Flooding in Black St, Wairoa. Photo / RNZ
“We urge Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Housing Minister Chris Bishop to allocate at least 30 social housing homes from the 1700 it has allocated in the Budget,” Symes said.

He said investment in housing would not only provide immediate shelter, but stimulate education, economic growth, and job creation.

“Our ongoing home repairs programme exemplifies how investing in housing can empower our youth and families through skill development and employment opportunities.”

Luxon visited Wairoa on Saturday to assess the flood damage and recovery efforts first hand.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on board an NZDF helicopter after visiting Wairoa. Photo / Paul Taylor
Leading up to the PM’s visit, Symes said most temporary accommodation in Wairoa was occupied, both by flood victims still displaced from last February’s Cyclone Gabrielle, which also affected parts of the town, and by tradespeople assisting in the recovery and reconstruction efforts.

“This situation has significantly strained the availability of housing, underscoring the urgency for social housing,” he said.

“We are hopeful that the Prime Minister will witness first hand the critical need for immediate action during his upcoming visit on Saturday.”

