Leading up to the PM’s visit, Symes said most temporary accommodation in Wairoa was occupied, both by flood victims still displaced from last February’s Cyclone Gabrielle, which also affected parts of the town, and by tradespeople assisting in the recovery and reconstruction efforts.
“This situation has significantly strained the availability of housing, underscoring the urgency for social housing,” he said.
“We are hopeful that the Prime Minister will witness first hand the critical need for immediate action during his upcoming visit on Saturday.”