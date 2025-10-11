This would be Mayor Craig Little's fifth term in charge.

Wairoa election: Craig Little leading race to be mayor over his deputy

Progress results put Craig Little in the box seat for another term as mayor of Wairoa.

With just the special votes to count, Little (1300) leads his deputy mayor Denise Eaglesome-KareKare (965) by 335 votes.

This would be Little’s fifth term. He has led the region through the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle and the June 2024 floods and Covid.

From 5695 electors, 43.5% of the district had voted by Friday, with Saturday’s count still to be added.

In 2022, the small rural township had one of the highest voting rates in the country, on a par with this year’s, at 43.6%.