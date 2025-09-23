Mayoral candidates

Incumbent mayor Craig Little said the top priority was protecting the town from future floods.

“I fought hard to secure and ring-fence the funding for Wairoa. We’ve never had any flood mitigation and if we don’t, many homes and businesses will be untenable. Presently, we are in a holding pattern.”

He said the best choice for Wairoa was to develop a localised water plan and deliver it smartly.

“We haven’t shut the door on future relationships with Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti or anywhere else, and have retained flexibility to collaborate and co-operate with other water entities and to be adaptive around potential changes and standards.”

Incumbent deputy mayor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare says flood protection was the biggest challenge.

“Making sure North Clyde and the wider community are safeguarded from future events. Cyclone Gabrielle and the June floods showed how exposed Wairoa is, and why flood protection schemes are so critical. Getting this right is about more than stopbanks and spillways – it’s about protecting people’s lives and homes, keeping businesses operating, and giving families the confidence to build their future here.”

She agreed with the SCCO. “A local model gives us greater flexibility and ensures decisions are made close to home.”

Camden Gaskin, also a council candidate, said the biggest issues were the plan to spend $70 million to remove the bend in the river to cure the 30-plus-year floods, which will only cause flooding further down the river, and employment.

“We need to create cashflow business plans for jobs and to make Wairoa a competitive retirement option.”

Yes to water.

Kurawari Panere, also a councillor candidate, said the biggest issues were the “spillway and ongoing costs, the rates and road”.

She expressed concerns about the standalone approach. “We are already isolated. “

Māori Ward (3 seats)

Marino Harker-Smith says climate change is the biggest challenge.

“That means things like flood protection plans are vital to protect our whānau, as are adjustments to town planning, building and infrastructure, to future-proof the town from predicted sea level rises.”

Yes to water.

Ally Tipu believes the main issues were outdated infrastructure, accessibility and roading.

On SCCO, she said she understands why the council chose that path. “Whether they have the capacity and adequate skills needed to handle such tasks is unknown to me at this time.”

Benita Cairns said one of the biggest issues was the inability of households to afford the necessities. “The cost to provide services to the district is a contributing factor, so the Council will need to weigh up the rates take vs levels of service”.

Yes to water

Puti Cook said there wasn’t just one issue. “What concerns me most is how unaffordable it’s becoming to live and raise a family here. I fear that we risk losing the very people who make this place home,” she said.

Yes to water.

Michelle Tahuri, Trevor Waikawa, Esta Wainohu and Katarina Kawana did not respond.

General Ward (3 seats)

Stuart Harris said infrastructure. “But also roads and bridges. And how we fund the maintenance, replacement and upgrading of that infrastructure.”

Yes to water.

John Malis thinks Wairoa’s primary challenge is achieving flood resilience through timely, community-sensitive mitigation, alongside economic and social recovery.

“The council’s standalone CCO for water services is pragmatic, if it ensures affordability and local inputs, with strong community consultation.”

Sam Jackman said the council needs to address water issues (which include flood mitigation and stormwater discharge) and prepare and instigate a long-term economic development strategy.

Yes to water.

Jeremy Harker says the biggest issue is the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and the June 2024 flood.

“The Council needs to focus on the delivery of works to ensure our infrastructure is repaired and resilient. It needs to be fully engaged in the floodplain mitigation solution and ensure the community’s voice is heard.

“It needs to engage with HBRC and Central Government to deliver a permanent solution to the bar.”

Yes to water.

Amber Forrest said ensuring Wairoa was resilient and attractive to external investment was important.

“This can be achieved through flood mitigation, building and maintaining resilient infrastructure, particularly in roading and water. This needs to be underpinned by strategic planning to attract business and industry and address challenges like earthquake strengthening.”

Yes to water.

Veronica Tukaki said the issues were infrastructure and affordability.

“As our town grows, we need to ensure our roads, water, and services can keep pace with development. At the same time, we must keep rates fair and manageable, so families aren’t priced out of the community they call home.”

Yes to SCCO “without knowing all the ins and outs of water delivery services – I do agree”.

Roz Thomas said first and foremost, the flood protection scheme and river mouth work needs to be delivered to ensure a strong economic future for Wairoa to enable us to retain and attract industry.

“This work will give residents certainty to reinvest in their district.”

Yes to the water.

Sara Bird did not respond.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.