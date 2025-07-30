Advertisement
Wairoa District Council opts for independent water service model

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Wairoa District Council has voted for a single Council Controlled Organisation for its future water service delivery, with Mayor Craig Little saying Minister for Local Government Simon Watts agreed it was a viable option.

Wairoa District Council has chosen to go it alone for its future water service delivery.

After adjourning its Local Waters Done Well decision-making last week to give councillors time to discuss and process information, this week they voted unanimously to deliver water services through a local standalone council-controlled organisation

Save