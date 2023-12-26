Wairoa council gives the thumbs up for voting-age change

Wairoa District Council is backing a proposal to lower the local election voting age to 16. Photo / Duncan Brown

Wairoa District Council is backing a proposal to lower the local election voting age to 16, to improve New Zealand’s “embarrassing” voter turnout.

The council put forward its view in a submission on the Electoral (Lowering Voting Age for Local Elections and Polls) Legislation Bill now before the justice select committee.

“Arguably, the bill is an answer to a call that has gone on for too long. We have been told time and time again by our young people that they deserve to vote and represent the communities they live in, and have a voice in decisions that will have long-term consequences for them,” the submission said.

“While WDC agrees, we also believe that it needs to start with early civics education in schools.

“While WDC largely supports lowering the voting age to 16, we also have some concerns and recommendations we would like addressed and to be considered by the Government.

“WDC recommends that alongside the bill, there is an increase in investment in civics education and engagement specifically for rangatahi and Māori, both of whom are under-represented in election periods, and young adults as well. This engagement needs to be an ongoing commitment, not just tied to the election cycle. It needs to be focused and consistent and needs to be delivered locally.”

The submission also points out that central government help would be needed to keep costs off ratepayers.

“New Zealand generally has an embarrassing low voter turnout for both general and local elections.

“Being able to vote is an incentive for young people to learn about politics in ways they otherwise might not because a legitimate reason for young people not to care about politics is that they can’t participate in the first place. WDC believes the impact of allowing 16-year-olds to vote will increase future voter turnout as political decisions made today will affect a 16-year-old longer than say someone at the age of 60.

“Including youth to vote ensures a more diverse and inclusive representation of the population and although their perspectives and concerns may differ from those of other voters, their inclusion helps to prevent generational bias in political decision-making.”

Wairoa was in the top 10 of New Zealand’s voter turnout for the 2022 local body elections, with a voter return of 53.2 per cent, above the national average and higher than the 2019 election of 51.4 per cent.

The bill would amend the Local Electoral Act 2001 so that persons aged 16 or 17 are eligible to vote in local elections and polls. It would not change the voting age for parliamentary elections. The bill would establish a new category of electors, named youth electors, and provide for 16-17-year-olds to be registered on a youth electoral roll.

Although it would lower the voting age to 16 for local elections and polls, the bill would not change the age for being elected or appointed as a member of an alcohol licensing trust or trustee of a community trust; voting in the election of members of an alcohol licensing trust; voting in the election of trustees of a community trust; and serving as a juror.

The relevant age for those activities would remain 18.