“The instructors really made it for me. The way they spoke to us and treated us, they gave us confidence and showed us that we could achieve.

“It made me think I could actually do this for a job.”

She later joined the Air Force in 2019 as a logistics specialist and after trade training, was posted to air movements and has travelled to 12 countries.

“The most notable for me would be Japan and Solomon Islands, which I actually got an operational medal for, but my plan was always to become a youth development specialist”.

Corporal Nikara Ross wants to help others achieve through the NZDF Youth Development Unit. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

Ross’s motivations have led her back to where it all started, and she now gives back to the unit that first introduced her to the NZDF.

“If I can change one person’s life like that instructor did for me then I’m set. That’s what makes this one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had.”

Ross said her female instructor boosted her confidence in her abilities during the service academy and helped her make her choice to join the Air Force.

“She believed I was destined to do something great in my future.”

Ross said she initially had preconceived ideas of the Air Force, which opened doors for her both professionally and personally.

“I didn’t think there would be a place for a girl like me, but I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Ross said her motivation went beyond teaching stability and discipline.

“It’s about shaping futures and opening doors that many young people never imagined were possible.

“Knowing they are leaving with more than they expected is so meaningful.”