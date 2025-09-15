“I saw the uniform my sister was provided and I honestly joined Services Academy so I could get something of my own, something that was mine and fitted just me, so I signed up.”
The Youth Development Unit within the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) runs Services Academy programmes that help young people gain life skills, confidence for employment, education and community participation, for the benefit of New Zealand’s communities and young people.
Ross said she enjoyed the military lifestyle, which made her want to stay for both her Year 12 and 13 school years.