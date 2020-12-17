Waipukurau Westpac bank to close before Christmas

With the closure of the Waipukurau branch, Westpac customers looking to do their banking in person will have to do so in Dannevirke or Hastings. Photo / Rachel Wise

The Westpac Bank branch in Waipukurau is closing for good from December 24.

The four employees of the branch were advised of the pending closure this morning, and a Westpac NZ spokesperson said they will have the opportunity for redeployment.

They said the lease to the branch building on Ruataniwha St has expired, and a new agreement with the landlord could not be reached.

"Given the continuing low numbers of people now making branch visits, we have decided not to reopen the branch in a different location in Waipukurau," the spokesperson said.

They said over-the-counter transactions have fallen by 65 per cent nationally in the past four years.

"There are now 100 log-ins to online banking for each transaction in a branch. Covid-19 has accelerated these trends. In our Waipukurau branch, over-the-counter transactions fell 31 per cent in the year to September 30, 2020.

A Westpac spokesperson said over-the-counter transactions at the Waipukurau branch fell 31 per cent in the year to September 30. Photo / Rachel Wise

"We would like to apologise to our local customers for the short notice but hope they understand why this decision was reached."

The Waipukurau branch was already operating with limited hours from 10am to 2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only.

Dannevirke's Westpac is open on the same days from 10am to 1pm.

That branch and the one in Hastings are the closest Westpac branches to Waipukurau.

Last month BNZ announced it was closing its Waipukurau and Dannevirke branches between April and June next year.

At the time, Jan Pentecost, president of the Grey Power Federation, said the organisation was "disappointed" at the news.

"We have lobbied relevant agencies since 2016 to ensure, to the best of our ability, that older people are not disadvantaged by bank closures and the transfer of banking business to digital technology because numerous older people do not or cannot use the internet," she said.

"Some live in rural areas with only intermittent or no internet coverage, hearing and sight difficulties mean that telephone discussions with banking staff is challenging, access to banking facilities far removed from their home is difficult because many can no longer drive and all this requires the growing dependence of the elderly to allow others to manage their finances, potentially leading to elder abuse."