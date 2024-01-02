Bay of Islands artist Erika Pearce speaks about her current projects. Video / Michael Cunningham

The Vintage Fair in Waipukurau has etched a name for itself with the country’s finest collectors.

The event is running over three days from January 2-4 and event organiser Chelsea Derrick said the first day was a massive success.

“The first day is always a buzz, we had quite a few people from Wellington. Whanganui people had travelled and because we are regular now, people expect it.”

Waipukurau Vintage Fair organisers mother and daughter Lydia Derrick (left) and Chelsea Derrick. Photo / Paul Taylor

Derrick said the fair stands out for the authenticity of its vintage goods, with a trend of clothing coming through this year.

The fair offers collectors a chance to pick up vintage jewellery, accessories, china, Art Deco artefacts, toys, NZ memorabilia, upcycled items, old tools and art.

“You know that if you collect vintage you will come here and we are an interesting fair.”

The anticipated yearly event attracts stallholders from across the country from places such as Whanganui and Hamilton, and also local store holders.

“There are a couple of people having estate sales.”

Derrick said it is hard to capture the essence of what the event brings but said the 19 stalls offer a diverse range of treasures at all prices.

“We can guarantee if you travel, we are a collectors’ fair.”

Shoppers Rebecca Lord (left) and Dakota Butler from Christchurch. Photo / Paul Taylor

Derrick will hold another fair in Havelock North over Matariki weekend on June 29 and 30.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.